Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 68,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 88.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 128,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

