Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $309.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

