Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $907-923 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.36 EPS.

PRFT traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $88.81. 302,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

