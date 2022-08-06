Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $4.27 on Friday, hitting $88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,504. Perficient has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

