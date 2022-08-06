Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

