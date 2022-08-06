PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0074

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $540,286.78 and approximately $128,145.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003378 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067938 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

