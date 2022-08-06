PhoenixDAO Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $550,131.39 and approximately $124,382.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00069059 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

