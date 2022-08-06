Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Prudent Investors Network increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 206,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 350.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BOND stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.37. 239,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,105. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68.

