Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of PING opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $76,424,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 149,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

