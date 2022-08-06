Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $171,908.43 and $12.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00521033 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,259,824 coins and its circulating supply is 436,999,388 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.