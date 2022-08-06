Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $3,541,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

