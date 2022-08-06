Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 121,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,141. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

