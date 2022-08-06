Piper Sandler Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $96.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.14.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

HSIC stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.