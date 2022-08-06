Piper Sandler Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
NuVasive Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.47 on Thursday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.