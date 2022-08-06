PirateCash (PIRATE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $219.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $199,966.97 and $219.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

