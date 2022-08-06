PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $708,257.60

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $708,257.60 and $955.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00607697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00267615 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015597 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.