PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.991 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81.
PLDT has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
PLDT Trading Up 0.1 %
PHI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 48,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,844. PLDT has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 303.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter worth about $379,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
