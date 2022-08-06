Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $33.15 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,064 shares of company stock worth $32,512. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.