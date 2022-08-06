PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 337,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,417. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

