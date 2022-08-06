PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 337,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,417. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

