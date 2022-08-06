PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 337,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 91,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

