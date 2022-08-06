Polis Price Up 1.6% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Polis has a total market cap of $341,060.57 and approximately $138.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005760 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.74 or 0.00546860 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00192615 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

