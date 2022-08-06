POLKARARE Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $76,655.56 and approximately $280,571.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 127.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668155 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
POLKARARE Coin Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
Buying and Selling POLKARARE
