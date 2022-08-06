PolySwarm Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $27.39 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00132323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00067583 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

