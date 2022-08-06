Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Post’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on POST. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
