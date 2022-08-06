Post (NYSE:POST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Post’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,640. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Post by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Post by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Stories

