Power Integrations, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. 601,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Power Integrations by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Power Integrations by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Power Integrations by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,163.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Power Integrations by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

