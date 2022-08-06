Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of POWI traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $2,766,288. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

