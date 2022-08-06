Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Power Integrations updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 601,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,268,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,617,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

