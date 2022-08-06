PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Shares Down 3.7%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.16. 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 168,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on PowerBand Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
PowerBand Solutions Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.35.
About PowerBand Solutions
PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.
