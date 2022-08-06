PowerPool (CVP) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $3.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,776,703 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

