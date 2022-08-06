PowerPool Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001988 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $18.36 million and $2.74 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00068436 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,776,703 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

