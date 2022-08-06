Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Premier has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 513,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Premier by 83.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.