Primas (PST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $902,937.00

Primas (PST) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $588,405.64 and $902,937.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primas has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00264358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

