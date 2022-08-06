PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $42.04 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

