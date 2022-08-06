Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $106,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

