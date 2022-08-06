Proem Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proem Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 3.3% of Proem Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

