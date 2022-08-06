Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $213,562.86 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
