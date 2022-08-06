Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $213,562.86 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,265.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $221,041.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10.

Progyny Trading Up 38.2 %

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.85. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,857,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.