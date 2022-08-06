ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.75. 13,957 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 680.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

