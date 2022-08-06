ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.08

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and traded as high as $93.15. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $92.48, with a volume of 3,251 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also

