Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

NYSE PB opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after buying an additional 985,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,587,000 after buying an additional 188,126 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

