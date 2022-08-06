Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $217.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average is $239.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

