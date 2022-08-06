Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $477.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.