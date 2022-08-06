Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $290.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.