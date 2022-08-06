Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

