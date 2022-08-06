Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

