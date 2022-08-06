Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $144.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

