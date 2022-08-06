Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.