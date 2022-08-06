Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

