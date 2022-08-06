PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.63.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
