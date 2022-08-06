Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

